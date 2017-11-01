Budget will lead way to Malaysia becoming a Top 20 nation: Najib

ALOR STAR: The Budget which was tabled in Parliament was the catalyst to push Malaysia towards becoming part of the Top 20 ranked nations in the world, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He said that the Budget, which covers the needs of 80% of Malaysians, will be the foundation in making the government's vision – to become a top notch country – a reality.

And this can be done if the public has confidence in the government, he added.

"This budget is the platform for us, the government has the ability to do it. We know how to govern the nation and this Budget will lead the way for us to become (part of the) Top 20 of the world," he said in a meet up session with the Kedah state civil servants at Stadium Sultan Abdul Halim here today.

Najib said it was not easy to prepare a Budget that was inclusive, comprehensive, and one which favors almost everyone.

But to ensure that the country moves forward, something had to be done.

He said he has to make sure that the Budget presented by the government was based on what the authorities can deliver, and not just be something theatrical.

According to Najib, what was proposed by the Opposition is unrealistic and as the Prime Minister, he has the responsibility to prepare a budget that was realistic with the best intentions for nation building.

Earlier, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Hanipah called on civil servants here to stay united in helping to raise the public's confidence towards the government by executing their duty as responsible government servants.

He said that the civil servants should work harder in realising the country's ambition to become a developed nation.

He added that the state government will also announce a special monetary incentive to the state civil servants in line with what was tabled in the recent Budget.

"I will announce it at our state (legislative) assembly sitting on Nov 12," he said.