Car washer charged with murdering his cousin

TEMERLOH: A car washer was charged in the magistrate's court, here, with killing his female cousin by stabbing her on Oct 21.

The accused, Zulkarnain Zolkifly, 26, was charged with murdering Robiatul Ain Mohamod, 27, between 8.30pm and 9pm at a house in Taman Temerloh Makmor. The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The accused who was not represented by counsel, nodded his head to indicate he understood the charge read to him before the magistrate, but no plea was recorded.

He was also charged under Section 15 (1) ( a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 as he was found at the Temerloh district police headquarters on Oct 22, to have taken morphine.

Prosecuting officer, Inspector Irmawathy Mohamad Yusof applied to the court to fix a new date for case mention to enable the chemist report to be obtained.

Magistrate Najwa Hashim allowed the application and set Dec 18 for mention.

On Oct 21, the worker at a car wash outlet was arrested after he was believed to have killed his own cousin during a heated argument at a house in Taman Temerloh Makmur.

Robiatul Ain died while receiving treatment at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital for serious injuries after she was stabbed several times in her face and shoulders. A knife and a pair of scissors found at the scene are believed to have been used by the accused to stab the victim .

It is believed the incident happened because the suspect was angry with the victim for accusing him of stealing, and taking drugs in her house. — Bernama