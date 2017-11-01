Chemistry Dept inspects 3 vehicles involved in Saturday's grisly crash

IPOH: The Chemistry Department is inspecting three vehicles involved in a horrific crash which left nine people dead at the 45km Jalan Ipoh-Teluk Intan stretch near Mambang Di Awan in Kampar last Saturday.

The vehicles comprise a lorry, van and Proton Iswara car.

Tapah police chief Supt Som Sak Din Keliaw said the inspection was aimed at identifying the cause of the crash.

"The results, from both the chemistry department and Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom), will be ready within two weeks," he told reporters after the handing-over of duties ceremony involving Ipoh, Batu Gajah and Sungai Siput police district chiefs at the Senior Officers' mess here today.

In the 6.45am incident, nine people, including eight female farm workers in Malim Nawar were killed when an ice-laden lorry, swerved from the opposite direction and rammed into a van the farm workers were travelling in.

Meanwhile, the police detected the Proton Iswara with the aid of a car registration number which was found about 4pm on Sunday, at the scene of the crash.

The car was believed to have been hidden by a 47-year-old individual who did not have a driving licence, apart from an expired road tax and vehicle insurance. — Bernama