Committee to monitor implementation of Budget 2018 to meet soon: Ali Hamsa

PUTRAJAYA: The committee to monitor the implementation of programmes and projects under the 2018 Budget will hold its first meeting within two weeks from now, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

Ali, who is also chairman of the committee, said he was waiting for the complete list of programmes and projects from the Ministry of Finance before undertaking follow-up action.

"The committee will monitor seriously to ensure that the implementation can be speeded up and reach the people," he told reporters after attending the Innovation and Excellence Day of the Prime Minister's Department here today.

Ali, who will be assisted by Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah as the deputy chairman of the committee, said there are projects that can be started immediately without having to wait until Jan 1 next year, the date the budget takes effect.

Besides all ministry secretary-generals, heads of government departments and agencies, the committee also comprises representatives from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the National Audit Department, government-linked companies and banking institutions, he said.

"The existence of this committee will enable us to ensure that the most comprehensive and inclusive budget presented is implemented effectively," he said.

Ali, in his speech earlier, said beginning 2018, the Key Performance Indicators of all ministry secretaries-general would also include project implementation according to schedule and costs.

He said this was in line with the commitment he had promised on behalf of civil servants to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, that they would implement the Budget 2018 without any hindrances.

"This is to ensure that our people, families and relatives out there are able to benefit directly from the government's promises," he said.

Ali said the 2018 Budget tabled by the prime minister on Oct 27 was the most inclusive, comprehensive and is responsible for providing incentives and special programmes to meet the needs of all segments of society.

He said there was positive feedback on the budget from various parties such as civil servants, retirees, private sector, non-governmental organisations as well as young people.

Various measures to improve public service delivery such as the selection of officers of calibre regardless of age for a 'fast-track' programme where they will be promoted rapidly after going through several screenings were in place, he said.

The use of cloud computing for the government's Information and Communications Technology platform will also be initiated to ensure the service delivery system to the people becomes more effective and efficient.

Certain departments and agencies, among others, the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit would also be restructured to take on a larger role towards enhancing the civil service, Ali added. — Bernama