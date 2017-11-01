Dead fetus discovered at sewage facility

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A contractor for Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) made a horrifying find when he stumbled upon a dead four-month-old fetus who was left abandoned at the sewage facility at Bandar Perai Jaya here.

The fetus was found stuck at a rubbish stopper trap in the IWK treatment plant.

The 28-year-old worker found the fetus when he was conducting scheduled cleaning at the treatment plant at about 10am today.

Central Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid confirmed the incident, and said the Forensic Unit and Serious Crimes Investigation (D9) unit had rushed to the scene once they were notified.

"Based on the initial investigation, it is a male fetus. The treatment plant is a private area and it was fenced up and locked. So, we are wondering how someone managed to trespass into the place," he told reporters at the scene.

The police have sent the fetus to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for a post mortem.

Abdul Hamid said there was no closed-circuit television system (CCTV) installed at the plant to aid in the investigation.

He added that the police would investigate the case under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by disposal of a dead body.

Under the law, those convicted can be jailed for a maximum of two years or a fine, or both.