Dior invites 10 artists to re-imagine the Lady Dior bag

THE French fashion house has announced the second edition of its Dior Lady Art project, inviting artists from around the world to create their own custom versions of the Lady Dior bag.

Playing with fabrics, size, colours and design, the label's iconic bag has been entirely revisited, channeling the inspirations and creativity of sculptors, photographers, street artists and performers like Lee Bul, Hong Hao, Namsa Leuba and David Wiseman.

The Lady Dior bag – created in 1995 – is an icon of the fashion world, with an instantly recognisable design and couture details that make it a timeless accessory.

The bag gained its unique name in homage to Princess Diana, who chose to wear it on her arm on a visit to Paris. More than two decades later, the Lady Dior has become a source of inspiration for 10 artists from around the world, all with diverse creative backgrounds.

The Dior Lady Art project launched last year when the Parisian brand invited British and American artists to create their own visions of the bag, giving rise to a collection of veritable works of art. Dior is broadening its project to global scale this year, inviting 10 artists – sculptors, painters, photographers and street artists – to take free rein in creativity and imagination.

From accessory to artwork

Architectural lines, charms spelling out "DIOR," and cane work reminiscent of the Napoléon III chairs on which guests sit at Christian Dior fashion shows notably inspired sculptor Lee Bul, who designed a medium-sized bag with a dozen little Plexiglas mirrors, like the shards of a larger broken mirror.

Hong Hao designed two bags, one featuring a world map that revisits its colours and the names of oceans and mountain ranges, and one in a pop art style finished with unique materials.

Artist Friedrich Kunath gives the Lady Dior bag a photographic finish showing a couple kissing, while Betty Mariani's bag is inspired by the world of graffiti, all in a sophisticated and feminine style.

Jamilla Okubo, Jack Pierson, Spencer Sweeney, David Wiseman, Namsa Leuba and John Giorno have also designed unique creations, turning Dior's handbags into works of art. Creations from the Dior Lady Art project will be unveiled via several events organised by the Dior fashion house. — AFP Relaxnew