Expectant mother lucky to reach camp in time, says Mercy M’sia doctor

COX'S BAZAR (Bangladesh): A 25-year-old mother who is eight months pregnant managed to reach the Kutupalong Refugees Camp here today after trekking on foot for three days from Hansor Para, a village in Myanmar.

The expectant mother,idenitified as Rofika, was among a family of 10 who were fleeing unrest in Myanmar's Rakhine State to escape ethnic violence. More than 536,000 Rohingya arrived in Bangladesh since Aug 25.

Rofika's arduous journey from Hansor Para to the border with Bangladesh took a full month. After crossing the border she was transported to the refugee camp 30km away on a lorry used to ferry Rohingya refugees.

Dr Siti Maisarah Ahmad, a member of Mercy Malaysia, said Rofika was lucky to have reached the camp in time for medical help. She shuddered to think the fate that would fallen on the heavily pregnant Rofika if her arrival at the camp was delayed.

Mercy Malaysia has deployed 20 medical doctors to the Primary Health Clinics at the crisis-stricken Thankhali and Balukhali refugee camps.