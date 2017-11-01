Gambling syndicates using new strategy: DIGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will be investigating owners of premises, especially those who abuse family entertainment licences to operate illegal gambling dens.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said police are looking into a new modus operandi of illegal gambling syndicates which use tablets and handphones to run their activities in premises like coffee shops.

"Our focus now is to ensure that illegal gambling outlets are closed down and remain closed. We will investigate owners of premises as well as those who abuse family entertainment licences to operate illegal gambling dens," he told reporters after attending a Deepavali open house held at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters.

Noor Rashid added police are closing in on illegal gambling kingpins and masterminds in the country.

"We will use the Prevention of Crime Act and Common Gaming House act and Special Offences Special Measures act to put these masterminds behind bars."

On Sept 27, all 14 state police contingents nationwide were instructed to locate and eradicate illegal gaming machine outlets in their respective states.

Noor Rashid said this will be a holistic crackdown and they will not only focus on illegal gambling dens but also work with government agencies such as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to fight online gambling as well.