Her moment in time

MAFARIKHA Akhir's story is a sadly familiar one for most people trying to make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.

In 2011, at the age of 19, she auditioned for the singing show Vokal Bukan Sekadar Rupa on TV3. Though she emerged the runner-up on the show and was highly praised for her singing ability, fame somehow eluded her.

Her first single, Tiba, was a song she was given on the talent show. She subsequently wrote and produced her second single, Derhaka.

"Surprisingly, Derhaka enjoyed heavy rotation in Singapore, but was only played once in Malaysia," says Mafarikha, now 25, during a recent interview.

After releasing Derhaka, Mafarikha joined a local recording company, which produced her single, Tolong, for local TV drama Cerita Cinta Kita.

She also collaborated with local band Hyperact on the song, Buatku Di Sana, for the TV series Seindah Sakura.

Despite these efforts, Mafarikha's career did not go anywhere, and for the past year, she has resorted to doing bridal make-up to make ends meet.

But all that might change after her appearance on the third episode of Asia's Got Talent Season 2.

Not only did Mafarikha blow away the show's three judges – David Foster, Anggun and Jay Park – with her rendition of Mariah Carey's Hero, she might have just resurrected her singing career.

When asked why she did not take part in the first season of the show, Mafarikha explains at that time, she was still under contract with her music label.

The reason she took part this season, she says, is because of her good friend Fathin Amira, a season one contender, who had strongly encouraged her to do so.

As she moves on to round two, Mafarikha is cautious about her chances but hopes that this opportunity will help her revive her singing career.

"When I sang in front of the judges, I felt nervous. It has been some time since I sang in front of a crowd," says Mafarikha, who counts Amy Winehouse and Beyonce as her influences.

When she nailed Carey's classic song, all three judges said "yes" to her, before sending her off to round two. They even told her not to give up on her dreams.

Nonetheless, Mafarikha is cautious about raising her hopes too high. She admits she has been taken for a ride by unscrupulous managers in the past, and has become jaded as a result.

She says: "I stopped [singing] because I was suffering financially. In Malaysia, it is really tough to become a singer.

"For me, this is just another competition. The only difference is that it is an international competition. I don't think I have given my best yet."

The talented singer adds that she has previously found it hard to fit into the music industry, as there was no one to guide her.

She hopes that with the exposure she gets from Asia's Got Talent, she will be able to have a better run in the music industry this time around, unlike what she experienced previously.

Let's hope Mafarikha will be able to realise her dream, and we wish her well in her attempt to win the US$100,000 (RM423,750) prize money in Asia's Got Talent Season 2.