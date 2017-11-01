Highly resistant

DROPPING a number of luggage bags 20 feet from the ceiling into an airport luggage trolley, Samsonite displayed the Lite-Shock series' durability and toughness recently.

The event that saw the launch of Samsonite's lightest hardside collection to date was done in the presence of 100 invited media, several top Malaysian KOL's and guests, with Bernie Chan as the emcee.

Present to kick the Samsonite line off were Ambert Khoo, country head for Samsonite Malaysia, and Satish Peerubandi, general manager of Samsonite Malaysia and Singapore.

Featuring sheer resistance at blunt force trauma that might come from frequent travelling, the light, yet tough series of Lite-Shock suitcases are available in 55cm, 65cm and 75cm, with Petrol Blue, Sand and Black colour options.

The entire collection is currently available at leading departmental stores, as well as selected Samsonite outlets.