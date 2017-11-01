'Ipoh City' a new tourism product

IPOH: The Perak government is in the midst of branding 'Ipoh City' as a new tourism product in continuing the Visit Perak Year 2017 campaign.

State Tourism, Arts, Culture, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi said among the seven locations placed under the branding exercise were Dataran Dato' Sagor, Gunung Lang Recreation Park, Taman Dr. Seenivasagam, Ipoh Heritage Trail, Ipoh Tourist Information Centre (ITIC) and Kinta Riverfront Park.

She said each location with its own uniqueness could change visitors' perception of this city.

"The locations' uniqueness is combined with arts and cultural elements like hipster cafes, cycling activities, and arts and cultural shows offered as part of the 'Ipoh City' brand," she said in her speech at the Perak Tourism Awards Nite 2017, here, last night.

The event was officiated by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir. The 32 award recipients came under various categories such as hotels, food, restaurants and handicrafts.

Nolee Ashilin said all parties including the local community should play their respective roles to ensure that the 'Ipoh City' brand could increase the number domestic and foreign tourists to the city, as well as improve the state's economy.

Zambry, in his speech, urged that more tourism campaigns be carried out to boost understanding of the industry and opportunities that could be exploited by the people to generate income from this sector.

He said this was being emphasised as the tourism sector had a wide scope, and not just limited to the hotel industry and tourism products.

"For instance, the people can develop and promote the food sector, venture into transportation, make handicrafts, and so on," he added. — Bernama