Isuzu Mu-X and D-Max lead media convoy for Borneo Safari 2017

THE Isuzu D-Max and mu-X are now battling with the elements in the Borneo Safari International Offroad Challenge 2017, the most recognised and the largest 4x4 rainforest challenge in this part of the world. The competition, currently held in Sabah, started on Oct 29 and ends on Nov 5.

Isuzu Malaysia said the three modified Isuzu D-Max ”Monsters” have been the ride for the Isuzu media team for four years since its introduction. The vehicles have contributed well and showed outstanding performance in the Borneo jungle. As a result, the D-Max “Monster” was declared Car of the Year twice in Borneo Safari.

Last year, Isuzu introduced the modified Isuzu mu-X “Monster”, a seven-seater SUV into this event. This vehicle easily handled all obstacles in its way. It became the Borneo Safari Car of the Year despite all the challenges and bad weather that made the Borneo Safari 2016 the toughest challenge in recent history. That “Monster” operated well just like the rest of the other three “Monster” veterans and was able to stand together with the D-Max in terms of its performance.

In Borneo Safari 2017, Isuzu Malaysia remains as the Diamond Sponsor. They have been a steadfast sponsor for the last eleven years. Sabah Four Wheel Drive Association President, Faez Nordin, thanked Isuzu Malaysia for their neverending support during the Handover Ceremony that took place at Kota Kinabalu. Isuzu Malaysia COO, Masayuki Suzuki, was present to hand over the company’s sponsorship contribution to the Borneo Safari 2017 committee members.

“We at Isuzu Malaysia are proud to be able to participate again in this challenge as the diamond sponsor. The 4x4 motorsport has always been close to our hearts, and we hope to continue to support this international event for many years to come”, said Suzuki.

The 27th Borneo Safari was flagged off at Tong Hing & Sabah Custom Department. This year’s route goes through Kampung Lingan and Kampung Karamatoi before proceeding to the hardcore session for five days without respite to Kampung Mikik.