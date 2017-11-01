Johor bans Mufti Menk and Ustaz Bollywood

Mufti Ismail Menk

PETALING JAYA: Johor has banned two controversial preachers from giving religious talks in the state. Their speeches are said to cause racial and religious unrest.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Abdul Mutalip Abdul Rahim said the Sultan of Johor decreed today that Zimbabwean Mufti Ismail Menk and Malaysian Haslin Baharim would not be allowed to preach in the state.

"The content of their previous speeches appear to promote racial and religious unrest, which disrupts harmony between the races," Abdul Mutalip was quoted by Berita Harian news portal as saying.

"The Johor Islamic Religious Department will continue monitoring religious talks in this state to ensure there are no elements or views that encourages racial disunity from being delivered."

Singapore had earlier barred the two preachers from entering the island state. Its Home Affairs Ministry announced this week that Menk, known as Mufti Menk, and Haslin, nicknamed Ustaz Bollywood, had expressed views that promote disharmony between Muslims and non-Muslims.

The preachers were listed as speakers for an "Islamic Cruise" offered by a Selangor-based travel agency for a "spiritual voyage" from Singapore to Aceh in Indonesia on Nov 25.