MCMC identifies possible source of consumer data leakage

KUALA LUMPUR: The authorities have managed to identify the possible sources of leakages which had led to the alleged sale of consumer data believed to be obtained illegally.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said the government was committed to initiating steps to resolve the matter, believed to be one of the largest data breaches case ever seen in Malaysia.

He added the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have had a meeting with the telecommunication companies in seeking their cooperation on the issue.

"The matter is now being investigated by the MCMC and police. However, we can already identify from which source the leakages might have occurred.

"We will resolve the issue as soon as possible as it involves the importance of the public as a whole," he told reporters at Parliament today.

On Oct 19, netizens were alarmed after they were alerted to a probable data breach of their private information by an unknown source through public platform Lowyet.net.

The personal data of Malaysians with Jobstreet.com, the Malaysian Medical Council, Malaysian Medical Association, Academy of Medicine Malaysia, Malaysian Housing Loan Applications, the Malaysian Dental Association and the National Specialist Register of Malaysia were mentioned.

The platform further claimed the biggest damage would affect a huge list from the telecommunications sector that includes Altel, Celcom, Digi, Enabling Asia, Friendimobile, Maxis, MerchantTradeAsia, PLDT, RedTone, TuneTalk, Umobile and XOX.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had confirmed that police were investigating a claim involving data breach of 46.2 million mobile phone subscribers in the country.