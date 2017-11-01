MH370 search area discussions ongoing between Malaysia, Australia and China

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, Australia and China will look at the 'First Principles Review' on the MH370 search area to get an overview of the new possible search area should the tripartite countries agree to resume the search, says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

"When the first review came out, it was to ascertain that the search should be extended to another 25,000sq km, and even narrow it down to another 5,000sq km.

"That is the most unprecedented search area that we would like to go in," Liow told reporters after attending the Flagbearer Education Association Fund presentation ceremony held at Shangri-La Hotel here today.

Also present at the event was Defense Minister cum Special Functions Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Department of Civil Aviation director-general Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, and Flagbearer Education Association chairman Datuk Anne Eu.

Liow added that the data provided by Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) and Ocean Infinity, a United States-based seabed exploration company, suggest that the new search area would be further north from the previous search area in the southern Indian Ocean.

He added a decision to continue with the search has to be agreed by the tripartite countries, although Malaysia's cabinet has given the "green light" for it to continue.

He added that the tripartite nations will only agree to the "no find, no fee" arrangement with Ocean Infinity in a bid to recover the missing MH370.

"Currently, there have been four meetings (with Ocean Infinity) since September. We are still negotiating the terms, and if everything goes well, and agreed by all, then the search can continue as early as January next year," he said.

On the MH17 development, Liow said the Joint Investigation Team which involves five countries (Malaysia, Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Ukraine) are in the midst of completing the technical report of the incident.

The report is expected to be completed next year and will be brought to the Netherlands court for trial.

Meanwhile, The Flagbearer Education Association has presented funds amounting to RM1.6 million to the 40 children of the 23 cabin crew members of the MH370 and MH17 incidents.

The setting up of the fund is an initiative by four private sector organisations: Eu Yan Sang, Genting Malaysia Berhad, Hap Seng Plantations, and Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad.