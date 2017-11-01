Mobile-based child tracking kit launched

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's first mobile-based child tracking kit that provides end-to-end support for parents so that they now can track the whereabouts of their children was launched today.

TraqKid, by Knightsbridge Resources Sdn Bhd (Knightsbridge Resources) and U Mobile, was launched by Women and Community Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abd Karim, who lauded the innovative efforts in stepping up the safety of children.

"Children are important assets towards the country's development and they inherit our legacy to thrust forward our country to the next phase of development. Thus, it is everyone's collective duty and responsibility to take a proactive role in protecting and ensuring the safety of our children," she said in her speech during the launch at Royal Lake Club.

Rohani encouraged parents to utilise the availability of this service that will assist in giving greater child safety.

TraqKid makes real-time tracking of the child possible via a U Mobile SIM card that is enabled with a SIM-based location service technology.

The SIM card can be used with any GPS enabled device like smart watches besides mobile phones.

Parents can then download the app to track the whereabouts of their children.

"TraqKid offers parents a seamless experience as everything can be done via a mobile phone. There is no need to purchase any other accessory because the SIM-based location technology embedded in the U Mobile SIM card is able to track any GSM device that it is hosted under," Knightsbridge Resources chairman and Community Policing Malaysia founder and chief executive officer Kuan Chee Heng said.

TraqKid is available for pre-order from today. Subscription starts from RM58 monthly with U Mobile. Upon registration, there is an upfront fee of RM36 for personal accident insurance.