New York attack an act of cowardice on humanity: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has labelled the latest attack in New York City on Tuesday, where a man driving a pickup truck mowed down people on a cycle path in Lower Manhattan, as an act of cowardice on humanity.

"My thoughts & prayers for New York City. Innocent lives were lost today.

"We stand together against cowardly attacks on humanity," he said on his twitter account today.

According to media reports, at least eight people were killed and numerous others were injured, before the suspect, a 29-year-old man, was shot by police and taken into custody after what authorities described as a terrorist incident. — Bernama