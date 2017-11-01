Orang Asli found decomposed body in Pos Hendrop

GUA MUSANG: A highly-decomposed body believed to have been dead for several for days was found in some bushes beside the road to a vegetable farm near Pos Hendrop here today.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin said the unidentified corpse was found by Orang Asli villagers at about 11.15am.

"Several Orang Asli residents who happened to pass by the area smelt a stench before searching for source of the odour and the body which was almost completely decomposed was found in some bushes.

"They lodged a report at the Lojing police station here before police rushed to the location," he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Taufik said the corpse which had yet to be identified was sent to Gua Musang Hospital for post-mortem.

In another development, Mohd Taufik said the search and rescue operation for a senior citizen who disappeared in the jungle in Simpan Lebir, Aring 8, here had been called off.

He said the operation to look for Lau See, 69 of Negeri Sembilan had gone on for 22 days and the victim had yet to be found.

"The search and rescue team involving various agencies agreed to stop the operation after failing to found any clues. However the operation will be reactivated if there were new information," he said.

The victim was reported missing on Oct 9 while on a trip to survey a site. — Bernama