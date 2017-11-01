Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Malaysia from Nov 2

KUALA LUMPUR: Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will make an official visit to Malaysia from Nov 2 to 8, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

In a statement today, MOFA indicated that this would be the first visit by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Malaysia.

Previous visits by members of the British Royalty were on Sept 20 to 23 ,1998 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh who attended the official opening of the 16th Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, and the visit by Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in September 2012, according to the statement.

Prince Charles and Camilla would be visiting a number of places and participate in various significant events to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-United Kingdom bilateral relations, it said.

Their Royal Highnesses are expected to engage with all levels of Malaysians, from royalty to underprivileged children as well as the business community.

Prince Charles and Camilla are also expected to have an audience with His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V at Istana Negara and a meeting with the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife.

To commemorate the historical visit, Pos Malaysia has issued a special stamp to mark the milestone in the 60 years of bilateral relations between Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

Bilateral relations between the two countries encompass a wide range of areas including trade, defence and security, education, digital economy, green technology, renewable energy, culture and tourism.

Malaysia is United Kingdom's second largest export market in Asean and the UK is Malaysia's third largest trading partner in Europe, while in the field of education, there are currently more than 18,000 Malaysians studying in the UK. — Bernama