Prioritise unity, Hishammuddin reminds leaders

Posted on 1 November 2017 - 01:04pm Last updated on 1 November 2017 - 02:26pm

KUALA LUMPUR: In a globalised and borderless world, the issue of unity must be given top priority, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said in this multi racial and multi-religious country, the leaders must work hard to promote unity.

"This issue was close to my late father, Tun Hussein Onn's, heart.

"It was his priority in whatever post he held, not only as the Prime Minister but especially when he was the Education Minister," he said.

Hishammuddin added that with the wide reach of social media, everyone, especially leaders, must work towards promoting unity.

He said the country risks chaos if it fails to protect what has been achieved through the hard work of former leaders.

More to follow