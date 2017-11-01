Projection of BN flag during Budget tabling 'an oversight'

KUALA LUMPUR: The projection of the Barisan Nasional flag in the Dewan Rakyat during the 2018 Budget tabling was "an oversight".

According to Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said, this was a mistake that should not be repeated.

"Based on (an) investigation on the matter, it is found that there were 804 slides for the budget speech by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak. But there was only one slide which contained the BN emblem," he said, when delivering his ruling on the matter.

On Monday, Kathuriraani Patto (DAP–Batu Kawan) raised a point of order to reprimand the government's action during 2018 Budget to display the political party's emblem in the Dewan Rakyat during the budget speech.

Calling for the speaker to investigate the matter, she questioned whether this practice is a "new convention" in Parliament.

"The budget is a government budget and not a BN budget," she had said.

Reading the findings from the investigation, Ismail said it was the mistake of the officers who prepared the presentation slides for Najib.

"It is learnt that the slide (displaying the BN emblem) was just supporting visual for the presentation," he said. "The action was not done on purpose and was an oversight. Those responsible for the slides preparation have apologised for the error."

Ismail said he accepts the explanation and apology given on the incident.

"I hope this incident will be taken as a lesson and everyone should ensure that this does not repeat in this Dewan anymore," he said.

The BN emblem was shown on the television screen inside the Dewan on Oct 27 during Najib's budget speech.