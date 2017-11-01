Qatar Airways will commence flights from Penang starting next year

GEORGE TOWN: Penang stands to become the second hub after Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for flights into the Middle East and Europe with the decision by Qatar Airways to commence direct flights from the international airport here to Doha next year.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the decision was a major boost for the state in terms of luring tourists and foreign direct investment.

It opens another route worth exploring, with an opportunity for inhabitants up north – including the expatriates – to tap, instead of having to go down to KLIA.

From next year, Qatar Airways, who is reputably one of the world's top airlines, will commence flights from the airport in Bayan Lepas to Hammad International Airport in Doha on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

It is the airline's second domestic destination after KLIA, which they had commenced in 2001.

Presently, Doha is known as a Middle East connecting aviation hub to Europe and the Americas, especially for passengers who opt to fly across the Indian Ocean rather than the Pacific Ocean.

Qatar Airways will be spreading its wings to another 25 destinations by next year as part of its ambitious global expansion drive, said its Asia Pacific vice president Jared Lee.

The airline currently manages a growing fleet of some 200 wide–bodied aircraft and it flies to 150 international business and leisure destinations.

It will also fly from Vietnam and Thailand, Lee added.

Despite the diplomatic spat in the Middle East between Qatar and its neighbors, he said it was business as usual.

The airline has only stopped flying to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

In conjunction with its 20th anniversary, Qatar Airways is offering a promotional sale of two business class tickets for the price of one, as well as three economy class tickets for the price of two from Nov 1 until 10, which is subject to certain terms and conditions.