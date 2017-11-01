Quit now, DAP's Veterans Club tells Teh

BUTTERWORTH: DAP's Veterans Club chairman Lay Kok Peng wants Tanjung Bungah assemblyman Teh Yee Cheu to resign from the party immediately.

Lay, who is also the Kepala Batas DAP division head, said it wasn't enough for Teh to publicly talk about quitting the party. He should just do it, Lay said.

Teh had claimed that the party neglected his input even though he had tried to voice his opinions through the various platforms in the party. Lay denied that Teh had done that.

"We, the veterans, have never heard a word about it," he said. "Maybe he looks down on us. We are disappointed with Teh. He is hurting us now.

"I urge him to quit now because it is pointless to continue. He is not the first individual to quit DAP."

The party could assign a coordinator to take care of the Tanjung Bungah constituency for Teh.

"There is no problem for DAP to continue to serve the Tanjung Bungah voters without Teh's assistance," he said, adding that DAP had actually supported Teh.