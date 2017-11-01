Rela officers roughed up by Datuk Sri lodge reports with MACC

PETALING JAYA: The three People's Volunteer Corp (Rela) officers who were allegedly roughed up by a Datuk Sri have lodged reports with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over money offered to them to withdraw their police reports.

Rela platoon leader for Ampang Jaya district Ho Hoong Keong said he and the other affected officers lodged separate reports at the MACC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur at noon.

The three officers – Ranbo Lee, Jackie Leong and Melvin Cheong – were on duty during a religious ceremony at Ampang when they were allegedly attacked by the suspect.

On Monday, Rela director-general Zulkifli Abidin said the suspect had asked a middleman to approach the trio's platoon leader, offering RM10,000 to each of them to withdraw their police report.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Datuk Sri should be reported to MACC for trying to bribe the Rela officers.

He also said despite his asking the latter to surrender to the police, it was disappointing that he tried to cover up his mistake of beating up the Rela members.

Ahmad Zahid said the Datuk Sri was given a highly respected title, but stressed that such titles were not a licence to flout the law.

"Before forcing others to respect him, he should start respecting himself first."

When asked about the rumour that the assailant also has a gun permit, Zahid said if there was an incident where there was a misuse of a weapon, then the gun permit will be revoked.