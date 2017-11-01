Suriani Ahmad appointed KPWKM secretary-general

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Suriani Ahmad has been appointed as Secretary-General of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) to succeed Datuk Rose Lena Lazemi effective this Friday (Nov 3).

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa said Suriani who is the Deputy Secretary-General (Security and Enforcement) of the Home Ministry (KDN) was selected based on her qualifications and wide experience.

"Her experience in various fields included the economy, international trade, security besides handling negotiations at regional and international levels," said Ali in a statement issued today.

Suriani, who holds a bachelor's degree in Communications (Honours) from Universiti Sains Malaysia and a master's degree in Strategy and Diplomacy from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, joined the Administrative and Diplomatic Service on March 21, 1994.

Apart from serving KDN, Suriani had also held the post of Deputy Secretary-General (Policy) of the Defence Ministry as well as Free Trade Agreement Policy and Negotiations Coordination division Director under the International Trade and Industry Ministry.

Meanwhile, Ali also expressed his appreciation to Rose Lena for her services and contributions as KPWKM secretary-general. — Bernama