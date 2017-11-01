Two die in road accident along East-West Highway

GERIKL: Two men were killed in a road accident involving a lorry and a trailer lorry at Km10 of the East-West Highway last night, according to police.

Gerik Police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa said the driver of the chicken-laden lorry, Sharizlan Yaakob, 43, and the attendant, Mohd Farid Malik, 27, both from Kelantan, died on the spot in the accident that happened at about 11pm.

He also said that the police had arrested the driver of the trailer lorry which was carrying plywood.

The bodies were taken to the Gerik Hospital, he added. — Bernama