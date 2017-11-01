Two die, two injured in Papar road accident

Posted on 1 November 2017 - 06:33pm Last updated on 1 November 2017 - 06:46pm

KOTA KINABALU: A man and a woman were killed while two other people were badly injured in a road accident involving three vehicles along Jalan Kimanis, Papar, near here today.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement that the dead were identified as Danny Chin Fon Moe, 54, and Chon Chin Ogi, 55.

"We received a report on the accident at 2.05pm and rushed six fire-fighters to the scene," the statement said.

It said the bodies were handed over to the police.

The two injured victims were sent to the nearest hospital, said the statement. — Bernama