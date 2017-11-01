Two prisoners have death sentences commuted to life imprisonment

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah has commuted the death sentences on two prisoners to life imprisonment in conjunction with his birthday anniversary on Friday.

The secretary of the Perak Darul Ridzuan State Pardons Board, Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan said the decision was made at the meeting of the board chaired by Sultan Nazrin Shah on Oct 12.

According to Abdul Puhat, both prisoners were sentenced to death by hanging under Section 39(B)(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 by the Taiping High Court on March 19 2009 and June 15 2009 respectively.

"Their appeals have been rejected by the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court and they have been in jail for more than 16 years beginning on the date of their remand in 2001.

"With the pardon, both convicts are now serving life imprisonment effective from the date of the meeting (of the Pardons Board on Oct 12)," he said in a statement today.

Abdul Puhat added that Sultan Nazrin had said that any punishment meted was to give a lesson to society so that they would respect the country's law.

"The Ruler also said that the pardon or reduced punishment that had been decided by the court would only be considered when the convicts concerned had demonstrated remorse ... realised and regretted the offence committed and apologised and behaved well while under detention and demonstrated the determination to begin a new life," he said. — Bernama