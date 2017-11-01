Two students found drowned after falling into drain (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The remains of two Form One students have been found two days after they fell into a monsoon drain near their school at Taman Yarl, Jalan Klang Lama here.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman said the bodies of the two victims, Muhammad Shafiq Akmal Amran and Rafiuddin Fakhrullah Ridzuan, both aged 13, were found between 7.40am and 8.03am yesterday morning.

"The victims were found about 50m apart from each other," he told reporters here.

Khirudin said the search and rescue operation for the two victims resumed at 7am yesterday morning with the assistance of various agencies namely the police, Civil Defence Force and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

He said the remains of the two victims were sent to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) for post-mortem.

On Monday, the victims and their friend Aidil Azhar Sham Saffiri, 13, were on their way home from their school in SMK Taman Yarl.

They were crossing the monsoon drain near PPR Muhibbah at about 3pm but Shafiq and Rafiuddin fell and were swept away by the strong currents while Aidil managed to escape.

Earlier, search efforts for the victims had been widened to cover the Klang River.