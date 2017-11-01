Two Thai men detained for firearms possession

GEORGE TOWN: Police have detained two Thai nationals for possessing a pistol and five live rounds of ammunition during a routine anti-crime operation in Pulau Tikus today.

Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said policemen on duty stopped the duo on a motorcycle after spotting them behaving suspiciously during a 10am operation.

Subsequently, he said body checks were initiated and police found the firearms with the bullets inserted near the waist of one of the motorcyclists.

He said the firearm and bullets were seized while the duo were detained for investigations.

"Both have since been brought to police district headquarters for further questioning," he said, adding investigators classified the case under the Firearms Act.