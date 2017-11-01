Vincent Tan back as Berjaya Corp executive chairman

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corporation Bhd’s (BCorp) founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun (pix) has returned to the board of directors to assume the position of executive chairman with immediate effect.

Following his return, Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching, 43, remains as CEO of the group.

Vincent Tan, who retired in 2012 after handing over the CEO position to his son in 2011, said he has continued to explore new business opportunities for the group while embarking on various charitable and social programmes and initiatives.

“As you all know, even during my retirement I have been active in looking for new business opportunities for the group. Robin has been an excellent chairman and CEO. He has strengthened the corporate organisation and best practices and the group has enjoyed steady growth and progress during his stewardship,” he said in a message to the BCorp board today.

“However, I feel that after being away for five years, it is time I return to the board to actively participate in the deliberation and decision-making at the board level in order to show my commitment and accountability to our stakeholders,” he added.

Robin Tan welcomed the return of Vincent Tan, saying it is appropriate for him to take his rightful place as executive chairman of the group.

“Tan Sri started his first business venture way back in 1972 during his early twenties with a car dealership and a construction equipment company while still pursuing his full-time occupation as a life insurance sales agent.

“With Tan Sri’s more than four decades of entrepreneurial experience and his unwavering dedication and commitment to the group, we have no doubt that he will be able to take the BCorp group of companies to even greater heights,” he added.

Aged 65, Vincent Tan announced his retirement from the board of directors of BCorp on Feb 23, 2012, citing his wish to focus on his philanthropic work.