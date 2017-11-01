Volez, Voguez, Voyagez by Louis Vuitton opens up in New York

LOUIS Vuitton has brought its 'Volez, Voguez, Voyagez' exhibition to the US.

The exhibition, which retraces the history of the luxury brand from 1854 until the modern day, opened last week in the former American Stock Exchange building in New York City.

The show first made its debut in Paris at the Grand Palais in Dec 2015 and has since enjoyed successful stints in Tokyo and Seoul.

Curated by Olivier Saillard, the exhibition explores the archives of the House's founding family members, to offer an insight into the brand's journey to global success, telling the stories of the people behind its growth, from the original founders to Nicolas Ghesquière, the current creative director of the brand's womenswear collections.

Divided into ten chapters, the exhibition opens with an antique trunk fashioned with contemporary flair – a symbol of the House's signature luxury luggage options. The final room emphasizes the brand's shared history with New York City and the US.

Louis Vuitton is marking the opening of the exhibition with a pop-up store at the city's Brookfield Place, carrying a curated assortment of leather accessories and fragrances. The boutique will run through Mar 30, 2018.

'Volez, Voguez, Voyagez' will be open to the public through Jan 7, 2018. For more information, see http://eu.louisvuitton.com/eng-e1/heritage-savoir-faire/nycvvv# — AFP Relaxnews