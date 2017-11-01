Watch the teaser trailer for 'The X-Files' season 11

A brief teaser for the 11th season of otherworldly investigation series The X-Files has special agent Dana Scully asking for help from someone she might not necessarily trust.

Not due until 2018, The X-Files season 11 is preparing to pick up where the season's 2016 revival left off, with FBI agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder embroiled in all kinds of alien-tracking, conspiracy-revealing activities.

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson return as Mulder and Scully respectively, some 24 years after the series first debuted, embarking on ten episodes' worth of investigatory hijinks.

Coming back for more are franchise stalwarts Walter Skinner (Mitch Pileggi), the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) and his younger incarnation (Chris Owens), Richard Langley (Dean Haglund), Agent Monica Reyes (Annabeth Gish) and Cassandra Spender (Veronica Cartwright).

Also on the cast list are Lauren Ambrose of Six Feet Under and Torchwood: Miracle Day, Robbie Amell of The Flash, and Barbara Hershey of Chicago Hope and Black Swan.

During its original ten-year run, The X-Files accumulated five Golden Globe wins on top of seven additional nominations and three wins as well as 21 nominations from the Primetime Emmys.

Gillian Anderson went on to receive multiple accolades for her work in The House of Mirth, Bleak House, Hannibal, and The Fall, while David Duchovny led both Californication and Aquarius. — AFP Relaxnews

The X-Files Season 11 Preview Trailer