Zambry strikes back at critics who questioned his accolades

IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Zambry Abd Kadir has hit out at certain quarters who questioned organisations which honoured him with awards.

"I am not out to collect honours or awards ... I do not need them but it is for the state government.

"They are all out to discredit me with slander and insults. What kind of politicians are they?" he told reporters after chairing the weekly exco meeting here today.

Zambry was commenting on the Parti Amanah Negara Perak chapter, which had alleged the award given to him by BrandLaureate Sdn Bhd was bought.

The party also lodged a report with MACC here today to conduct an investigation.

They claimed the money was paid through MB Inc for the BrandLaureate Nation Building Brand ICON Leadership Award–Game Changer Icon in August.

BrandLaureate is a branding foundation that aims to improve branding practices and standards throughout the world.

Its president Dr K. K. Johan had earlier stressed that the awards cannot be bought and that they are presented based on the recipients' merits and achievements.

Zambry asked the rakyat to evaluate the leadership qualities and behaviour of those out to discredit him.

"These are the same people who caused problems in their previous party and now displaying the same character in the new party.

"They have resorted to character assassination ... they are playing sentiments.

"With no political capital they are going for such topics especially with the 14th General Election around the corner," he added.