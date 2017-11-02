34,543 Sabah youths get jobs via job portal: Hamisa

KENINGAU: A total of 34,543 out of 45,374 job seekers via the job portal system in Sabah managed to land jobs, said state Assistant Minister for Resource Development and Information Technology Datuk Hamisa Samat.

She said the positive development showed that the Empowering Human Capital – Youths with Employers programme, organised by the ministry, was very effective.

"The government is always aware of the needs of the youth. Thus, programmes that offer a wide range of jobs and training are being held," she said when opening the district-level Empowering Human Capital – Youths with Employers programme here today. — Bernama