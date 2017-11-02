Addict attacks parents for turning him in to anti-drug agency

JITRA: The police have detained a drug addict for allegedly attacking his sexagenarian parents this morning with a saw and levelling tool for turning him in to the National Anti-Drug Agency a few months ago.

The 11am attack, which occurred at the family home in Kampung Baru Sri Muda, Sungai Korok left the 28-year-old suspect's parents with head and body injuries.

The 67-year-old father and 64-year-old mother were warded at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Star.

Kubang Pasu police chief Supt Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said a police team arrested the suspect near the house and seized the saw and levelling tool.

He said earlier, the suspect went into a rage and attacked his mother with a saw, breaking her right thumb and injuring her head and body while she was cooking in the kitchen.

He later struck his father with the levelling tool, said Mohd Ismail, adding that the suspect tested positive for an assortment of drugs. — Bernama