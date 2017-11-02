Bursa Malaysia higher in early trade

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia snapped yesterday's losses to open higher in early trade today, supported by external factors as well as bargain hunting, a dealer said.

At 9.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.24 points better at 1,747.17 after opening 0.01 of-a-point higher at 1,743.94 this morning.

On the broader market, gainers were higher at 134 against 81 losers while 181 counters remained unchanged with 1,414 untraded and 18 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 121.45 million shares worth RM438.23 million.

Public Bank Investment Bank Bhd said the local bourse could open higher today after the strength for commodity-focused stocks helped drive the main US equity gauges to fresh highs while the pan-European Stoxx 600 index surpassed its May peaks to end at its best level since August 2015.

PChem added seven sen to RM7.44, PetGas rose 14 sen to RM18.22 and PetDag gained 10 sen to RM24.20.

Among gainers in the heavyweights, HapSeng edged up eight sen to RM9.36, CIMB and Sime Darby climbed two sen each to RM6.16 and RM9.11 respectively while TM and WPRTS both added four sen to RM6.22 and RM3.74 respectively.

Of the actives, BJCorp and Ekovest improved two sen each to 35 sen and 97 sen, respectively, Hubline and PUC were unchanged at 17.5 sen and 18.5 sen respectively while HuaAn and Hibiscs both shed half-a-sen to 28 sen and 74 sen, respectively.

Among advancers, KmLoong gained 30 sen to RM4.90, LafMsia added 15 sen to RM7.0, BAT rose 14 sen to RM38.38, PMBTech increased 11 sen to RM3.82 and PMetal climbed 10 sen to RM4.82.

The FBM Emas Index rose 7.01 points to 12,597.43, FBMT100 Index was 7.38 points firmer at 12,232.23 the FBM Ace accumulated 19.6 points to 6,900.99.

The FBM 70 eased 14.66 points to 15,521.93 and FBM Emas Syariah Index erased 9.91 points to 13,066.88.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index went up 33.33 points to 16,273.33, the Plantation Index was 0.19 of-a-point higher at 8,003.28 and the Industrial Index rose 6.59 points to 3,196.26.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM168.25 per gramme, up three sen from RM168.22 at 5.00pm yesterday. — Bernama