Cops to probe why Datuk Sri not prosecuted

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: Police will investigate why the Datuk Sri who allegedly assaulted three People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) officers was not prosecuted despite his having 10 previous criminal offences, some dating back to 2009, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

Noor Rashid said he had instructed the police to gather all information regarding the 10 cases.

"Bukit Aman will look into the cases again as part of our investigations into the current assault report," he said after visiting the new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex (Phase One) here today.

Noor Rashid promised that if there are grounds to probe further and if there are offences worth exploring, the police would do it.

Noor Rashid was accompanying Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on an inspection visit to the ICQS.

In GEORGE TOWN, a group of Rela senior platoon leaders in Penang condemned on Wednesday the alleged brutal assault by the young Datuk Sri.

Led by Robin Yew, they urged the police to conduct their investigations speedily and offered to assist in any way possible to ensure that justice will prevail.

Yew told theSun that the suspect must realise that nobody is above the law.

Yew, who is the president of the newly formed Penang People's Volunteer Corps Association, said he hoped the suspect's title is revoked if he is found guilty.

Association member Datuk Abdul Wahab Hamid said the suspect could have intentionally roughed up the members because he wanted to generate publicity for his business.

"I was told that this case has received media coverage in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong where the young businessman has commercial interests. Perhaps, bad news is good publicity for the lad."

The three were on duty at a ceremony at Kew Ong Yah temple on Friday when they were allegedly beaten up by the Datuk Sri after they asked him to move his vehicle.