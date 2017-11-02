Decision to release seized logs, machinery to be investigated: Abang Johari

KUCHING: The state government has set up a committee to investigate the no-case decision which saw logs and logging machinery worth RM7 million, seized during a raid on illegal logging, released and returned to the logging company.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the committee would comprise representatives from the security unit of the Chief Minister's Office.

"Whether or not bribery has taken place, let them investigate," he told reporters after the 'Integrity Message with the Chief Minister' programme here today.

Yesterday, a local English daily reported that 3,500 logs and 14 units of heavy machinery worth about RM7 million were seized during the raid on alleged illegal logging in Bintulu last August.

However, the logs and machinery were returned to the company after the investigation committee set up to probe the case found that it had no case against the company as the logging activities were carried out in permitted areas.

Meanwhile, State Urban Development and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said the committee would not involve any representative from the Sarawak Forest Department. — Bernama