Family, friends celebrate Pastor Koh’s birthday at Suhakam inquiry

Esther Koh (3rd L) and Susanna Liew Sow Yoke (3rd L) celebrate Pastor Koh's 63rd birthday with friends and family, at the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia's (Suhakam) inquiry, on Nov 2, 2017.

KUALA LUMPUR: It was an emotional day at the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia's (Suhakam) inquiry into the abduction of Pastor Raymond Koh, as friends and family came together to celebrate his birthday, here.

Koh's wife Susanna Liew Sow Yoke and daughter Esther Koh, as well as friends were present to cut a birthday cake for the missing pastor, 262 days into his abduction.

The cake had the words "Happy Birthday Beloved Raymond Koh" on it.

Both Liew and Esther Koh, who were holding a picture of Koh, could not control their tears as a friend of Koh said his prayers before the cake-cutting ceremony.

Koh turns 63 today.

Liew said it was sad that Koh was not present to celebrate his birthday together with them, praying that her husband was safe and that he would be released soon.

"We are very glad and happy to be able to celebrate Raymond's 63rd birthday today eventhough he's not around.

"We pray for his safety and that he will be in good health and strength," he told reporters, here, today.

On the morning of Feb 13, Koh was abducted by a group of masked men less than 100m from a police housing complex in SS4, Kelana Jaya.

Video footage from CCTVs in the area showed seven vehicles, including three black four-wheel drive vehicles, forcing his car to a stop in the middle of the road.

The drivers then used their vehicles to box in Koh's car and prevent him from driving off.

Less than a minute later, Koh who was apparently overpowered, and his car was driven away, with the other abductors following hurriedly.