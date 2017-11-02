Fashion tea party

TWG Tea x Tory Burch Grand High Tea Set.

Afternoon Tea inspired by Kate Spade New York.

LUXURY tea house TWG Tea partners with Tory Burch for an elegant Grand High Tea. Set inspired by the American brand's A/W'17 collection.

The unique collaboration between both houses marks a fi rst in Malaysia and it has injected style and creativity to interpret Tory Burch's garden-party collection.

Fashioned with tea, this collaboration is a reminiscence of old Hollywood glamour brought forth by the iconic 1940's cinematic film – The Philadephia Story, starring the spirited Katherine Hepburn.

Tea sommeliers at TWG Tea crafted asumptuous variety of American aperitif such as the savouries like mini wagyu beef on brioche bun infused with Polo Club Tea, and tuna tataki served on rice cracker and wasabi aioli garnished with Smokey Earl Grey.

For a scrumptious range of sweet canapés to tantalise your tastebuds, indulge in the classic New York Cheesecake or the Mango Choux Profi terole, all in which are adorned with edible blooms and soaked with TWG Tea's exclusive blends. The assortment of treats is served with a choice of the malty sweetness of New York Breakfast Tea or the robust fragrant of American Earl Grey.

Available until Nov 30, the Grand High Tea Set is priced at RM118 for two persons, exclusively at TWG Tea Pavilion KL, The Gardens Mall and Gurney Paragon Mall.

From Paris with love

They say two is better than one, so why not treat the tummy to a second afternoon tea at the Mandarin Oriental's Lounge on the Park. Inspired by Kate Spade New York's A/W '17 collection, it transports guests to the Années Folles of 1920's, an era one might consider to be Paris's golden age.

The season's collection pays tribute to three iconic heroines – the quintessential flapper, Louis Brook, le coquelicot painting by fauvist painter, Kee Van Dogen and global jazz sensation, Josephine Baker.

Executive Pastry Chef Anthony Hoyle features elements of red poppies, dark cherries and leopard prints with his decadent touch of artistic interpretation. He has curated an assortment of hors d'oeuvre such as the bresaola sandwich paired with dry apricot chutney. For a sweet confectionary, savour the vanilla éclat or the raspberry and poppy macaron.

Available until Nov 19, the Kate Spade High Tea Set is priced at RM148 nett (inclusive of one hot beverage).