Fire victims stable in hospital

IPOH: An 82-year-old man and his daughter are hospitalized in stable condition after suffering burns in a fire that destroyed their house in Kampung Baru Buntong here on Wednesday.

Toon Yip Kan suffered 14% burns on the face and body while his daughter, Pooi Yong, 51, had 5% burns on the cheeks and body, said Perak Health, Public Transportation, Non-Muslim Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

Yip Kan's wife Lam Ah Loo, 76, died in the fire that occurred at 1.45 am at their house on Jalan Bengkok.

Mah said Yip Kan and Pooi Yong were expected to be discharged from the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital soon, and would be administered follow-up treatment.

The state government had contributed RM1,000 to the family, he said to reporters, after visiting the duo in hospital.

Mah said the state government would strive to expedite the construction of a new house for the family, who did not have a permanent income.

Women's Development, Family, Community Welfare, Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Rusnah Kassim said the fire victims would be provided counselling by counsellors of the Social Welfare Department upon their discharge from hospital. — Bernama