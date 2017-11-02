Fuel prices up by four sen

PETALING JAYA: Fuel pump prices are up by four sen per litre for petrol and diesel for this week, beginning after this midnight.

RON95 will be priced at RM2.24 per litre, while RON97 will retail at RM2.54 per litre. Diesel will also go up by 4 sen to RM2.17 per litre from RM2.13.

The new prices will be in effect from 12.01am on Nov 2 to Nov 8.