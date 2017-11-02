Govt, business premoises urged to fly Perak flag to mark Sultan's birthday

IPOH: All government buildings, and business and private premises throughout the state are encouraged to fly the Perak flag in conjunction with the birth celebration of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah tomorrow.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan (pix) said flying the state flag at their respective premises would symbolise their loyalty to the ruler.

"To liven up the celebration atmosphere, government buildings and business premises are also encouraged to be lighted up until midnight on Nov 5," he told a press conference, here, today.

Abdul Puhat said several main events would be held in conjunction with the Sultan's official birthday celebration with several others following these across the state.

He said tomorrow, all mosques in the state would hold recitation of the Yasin and a special sermon read during the Friday prayer session, in conjunction with the birthday celebration.

On Saturday night, Sultan Nazrin and Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara will attend a royal banquet with invited guests at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar.

On Nov 5, Sultan Nazrin will inspect a guard-of-honour at the grounds of Istana Iskandariah and then together with Tuanku Zara, will attend the pledge of loyalty and state investiture ceremony at the Throne Room of the palace.

Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara are also scheduled to participate in a run with some 5,000 people in Kuala Kangsar, in conjunction with the birthday celebration.

The state government will also organise various subsequent events to give people across the state the opportunity to get close up and exchange greetings with the royal couple. — Bernama