IO’s diary the highlight of Pastor Koh’s inquiry

KUALA LUMPUR: An investigation diary (ID) belonging to an investigating officer (IO) who was probing the abduction of Pastor Raymond Koh (pix), was at the centre of attention at the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia's (Suhakam) inquiry into the latter's kidnapping.

Suhakam commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, who chaired the inquiry, had asked Inspector Ali Asra Abu Bakar - who was the initial IO for the case - to provide the ID (a document with important records of an investigation) to the inquiry for fact-checking, to which the latter declined.

A police observer from Bukit Aman, who declined to be named, then stood up and told Mah that the ID was classified and that Suhakam needed to write to the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) if it wishes to take a look.

"The IO (Ali Asra) is already answering your (lawyers) questions again and again, the questions are repeating. At this moment, it is not proper for the IO to handover the ID to chairman," he said, here, today.

Mah argued that it was for the inquiry to decide if enough questions were being asked, adding that Koh's case has yet to be brought to court, hence there should be no excuse not to share the ID.

The observer then requested that the inquiry postpone the request to obtain the ID, to which Mah rejected, compelling Ali Asra to eventually provide the ID for the hearing.

Mah and two other panels comprising commissioners Prof Datuk Dr Aishah Bidin and Dr Nik Salida Suhaila Nik Salleh then discussed for about 30 minutes on the contents of the ID before the hearing continued.

Later when questioned, Ali Asra said the the ID was done on the day of Koh's abduction (Feb 13), and that it was updated from time to time.

A lawyer representing Koh's family, Gurdial Singh Nijar, however questioned the authenticity of the ID, claiming that a lot that of what was written in the document varied from Ali Asra's oral testimony and statements provided by previous witnesses.

"We want to know if this ID was embellished. Because suddenly everything is on point, filling all the missing gaps in the statements provided previously," he told the inquiry.

The police observer who was present subsequently requested that any discussions regarding the ID be taken out from the inquiry's hearing, to which Mah rejected.

"There's nothing groundbreaking from the ID. At the moment, whatever is being said on the ID will remain on record," Mah said.