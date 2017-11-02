Jingga 13 chairman freed on charge with participating in street demonstration

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate's Court here today discharged, but not amounting to an acquittal, Jingga 13 chairman Mohd Fariz Abd Talib @ Musa,47, on a charge with participating in the #KitaLawan street demonstration two years ago.

Magistrate Ahmad Solihin Abd Wahid made the decision after he was informed by the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin, that the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) allowed the representation by Mohd Fariz, represented by lawyer Eric Paulsen, for a review of the charge against him.

"As such, the prosecution closes its case against Mohd Fariz," he said.

Later, when met outside the court, Raja Zaizul Faridah said the representation was made because Mohd Fariz had diabetes and one of his legs had been amputated.

Today was fixed for hearing of the case involving Mohd Fariz and another activist, Adam Adli Abd Halim, 28.

On Sept 8, 2015, Mohd Fariz and Adam Adli had pleaded not guilty to a charge of participating in the the street demonstration which started in front to the Sogo Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and ended at the Esplanade KLCC here between 4 pm and 7.30 pm on Feb 28, 2015.

They were charged under Section 4(2)(c) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, which is punishable under Section 4(3) of the same law, which provides a fine of not more than RM10,000, if found guilty. — Bernama