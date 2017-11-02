Kiir accuses Sudan of being 'source of weapons' in S. Sudan war

KHARTOUM: South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Thursday accused Sudan of being a "source of weapons" fuelling the brutal civil war in his country as he met leader Omar al-Bashir in Khartoum.

"If there is someone who can accuse the other, it is me who can accuse Sudan," Kiir said at a joint press conference with the Sudanese president.

"Sudan now is the source of weapons that are going to South Sudan and creating problems for us."

Kiir's accusation came on the second day of his two-day visit to Khartoum aimed at resolving thorny issues with Sudan, including mutual allegations of supporting rebels in each other's countries.

Due to the disputes, ties between Khartoum and Juba have often been tense since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

Juba has accused Khartoum of aiding Kiir's opponent and former deputy Riek Machar in South Sudan's ongoing civil war, which has killed tens of thousands and uprooted millions since 2013.

Sudan has regularly accused its neighbour of supporting rebels in its war-torn Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions.

Kiir On Thursday reiterated accusations that Khartoum aided Machar, who is currently living in exile in South Africa, and fighters loyal to him.

"Those people of Machar who fled from South Sudan have come here. I can give their names right now," said Kiir. — AFP