Klang MP urges pre-employment screening for those working with children

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to implement mandatory pre-employment screening and police checks for teachers, volunteers and those involved in field work with children.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said such a step was important in light of a recent child sexual abuse case involving a primary school teacher soliciting sex from an underaged student.

He added such cases were not the first to occur in Malaysia, with a report from Reuters last year revealing a total of 12,987 cases of child abuse reported to police since January 2012.

"We need to think about the measures that must be put in place to prevent these incidents in the future.

"It is therefore pertinent to make pre-employment screening and police checks mandatory for those who work with children or have access to them," he told a press conference at the Parliament.

Several police reports were lodged against the vernacular primary school teacher after he was allegedly caught on an audio recording demanding sexual favours from an underaged student through her mother.

Santiago said the government must also look into a sex offender's registry and ensure that sexual predators and paedophiles have access to mental health counselling.

Furthermore, he said offenders who were released after serving their sentence, must be closely monitored by the authorities.