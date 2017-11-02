Koh’s family uncooperative, says senior investigative officer

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior investigating officer (IO) probing Pastor Raymond Koh's abduction today accused the latter's family members of withholding valuable information that could help in the investigation.

ASP Supari Mohammad told the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) inquiry into the purported kidnapping that he was committed to solving the case, but claimed Koh's family was being uncooperative.

"Sometimes when I questioned the family, they declined to cooperate. We are trying to narrow down why he was kidnapped but they don't want to answer anything regarding the proselytisation of Muslims.

"For instance, when I asked the family where Koh was when he went missing for four days previously, his wife and son said they didn't know. What answer is that?

"They are staying in one house, four days Koh left bringing a bag with him, how can the family not know?" he asked.

Supari is the seventh witness to the inquiry.

It was previously reported in April that Koh had been to Perlis in January, allegedly attempting to spread Christianity and convert a group of Muslim youths there.

Supari said once Koh's wife, Susanna Liew Sow Yoke, had shouted at him when he asked about Koh's attempts to convert Muslims.

On the morning of Feb 13, Koh was kidnapped by a group of masked men in SS4, Kelana Jaya, with CCTV footage showing seven vehicles forcing Koh's car to a stop, before abducting him and driving his car away.

Supari also told the inquiry that the four suspects who were previously arrested in June in relation to Koh's abduction have been released on police bail, as there was no evidence to charge them.

He said the four suspects had been remanded for 13 days to assist in the investigation, with the investigation paper later being referred to the Attorney-General's Chambers.

On June 17, police gunned down a 41-year-old arms and drugs smuggler in Alor Star, Kedah, and arrested the four suspects.

Police later recovered several items at the main suspect's home including a photo of the pastor's house, and photos believed to be that of his two vehicles, which led the police to link the four suspects to Koh's kidnapping.

The inquiry, which is headed by Suhakam commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, was also informed by Supari that the police has obtained several new pieces of CCTV footage that identified five of the vehicles' license plate numbers that were involved in Koh's kidnapping.

He, however, declined to provide further details, claiming that they were still investigating.

Earlier, friends and family came together to celebrate Koh's 63rd birthday before the inquiry began.

Koh's wife Susanna Liew Sow Yoke and daughter Esther Koh, as well as friends cut a birthday cake with the words "Happy Birthday Beloved Raymond Koh".

Koh, has been missing for 262 days.