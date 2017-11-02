Man held with drugs at KLIA

NILAI: Customs officers arrested a Malaysian man and seized two packets containing 20 kg of ketamine valued at RM900,000 soon after he arrived on a flight from Mumbai last month, it was revealed here today.

Customs deputy director-general (enforcement and compliance) Datuk Zulkifli Yahya said the 37-year-old man was held at 10.45am on Oct 13 at the KL International Airport.

"An inspection showed up the two packets containing a powder of a chocolate colour in his luggage. The man said the substance was turmeric powder that he had bought at a supermarket in India to make an ingredient for a health drink.

"A test at the Chemistry Department confirmed that the powder was ketamine," he said to reporters.

Zulkifli said the man, who is the owner of a karaoke centre and was found to be positive for drugs, was being remanded until Monday to facilitate the investigation.

"We are investigating to ascertain whether the suspect is a drug mule," he added. — Bernama